QuazarCoin One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (CRYPTO:QCN)

QuazarCoin (CURRENCY:QCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, QuazarCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. QuazarCoin has a total market cap of $109,456.00 and $0.00 worth of QuazarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuazarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000461 BTC.

QuazarCoin Coin Profile

QuazarCoin (CRYPTO:QCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2014. QuazarCoin’s total supply is 7,133,042 coins. QuazarCoin’s official Twitter account is @QuazarCoin.

Buying and Selling QuazarCoin

QuazarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuazarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuazarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuazarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

