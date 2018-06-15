Quidel (QDEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.89

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.89 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 5873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quidel in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quidel in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quidel from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Get Quidel alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -977.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 26,555 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,726,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,728,499. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.