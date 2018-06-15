Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. FBN Securities raised shares of Qurate Retail Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Qurate Retail Group has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Qurate Retail Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.57%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,863,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,650,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,749,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,120,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

