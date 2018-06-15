RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

RADCOM traded down $0.15, hitting $20.75, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 49,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,033. The firm has a market cap of $286.90 million, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.62. RADCOM has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 778,207 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

