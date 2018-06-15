Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Radware from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Shares of Radware traded down $0.05, reaching $23.33, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,982. Radware has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.42, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 41.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 171.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

