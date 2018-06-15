Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RL traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $145.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

In related news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

