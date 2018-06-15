Ralph Lauren (RL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren surpassed the industry in the past three months backed by robust earnings performance in recent quarters. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 marked its 13th consecutive earnings beat driven by stringent focus on key initiatives that focuses on core business, improving product assortments and delivering better quality of sales. Additionally, the company’s Way Forward Plan is on track, and it remains keen on bolstering digital and international presence. Management remains confident of Ralph Lauren’s performance, based on its efforts related to global brand reorganization and constant infrastructural investments. Also, favorable currency rates are likely to aid revenues in the fiscal first quarter. However, revenues declined year over year due to its efforts to improve quality of sales, reduce promotions and improve distribution, alongside brand exits and soft consumer demand. Its North America business also continues to suffer.”

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RL. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.33 to $66.06 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

RL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,454. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $145.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,688,000 after buying an additional 893,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 559,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,092.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 314,748 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,950,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,025,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.