Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Director Ralph W. Shrader Sells 30,000 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,349,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ralph W. Shrader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Ralph W. Shrader sold 200,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $7,784,000.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton opened at $45.46 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,184.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $17,597,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $16,455,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,208,000 after purchasing an additional 406,171 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 965,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.04.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

