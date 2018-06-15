Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Republic Services (RSG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 1,290.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 318,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.66. 20,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,035. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

