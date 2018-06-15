Apple (AAPL) Shares Sold by Rand Wealth LLC

Rand Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Rand Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 940.8% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.87.

Shares of AAPL opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apple has a one year low of $142.20 and a one year high of $194.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 39,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.66, for a total transaction of $6,833,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,506 shares of company stock valued at $48,367,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

