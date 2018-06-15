Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Randall I. Scott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem opened at $43.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.17 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 47,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 40.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 38.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 255,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. FIG Partners raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

