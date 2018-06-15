Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $28.20 Million Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 173.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 2.39% of Rapid7 worth $28,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 331,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $13,426,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 254.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $19,103,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $639,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $500,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,912,956 shares of company stock valued at $57,450,037 over the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of Rapid7 traded down $0.45, hitting $33.46, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 764,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.92. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 122.32% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

