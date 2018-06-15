Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $17.89 Million in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Stock

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 798,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,891,000. Avaya makes up approximately 11.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.73% of Avaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $215,768,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,887,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,118,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,509,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avaya Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $23.76.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp.

