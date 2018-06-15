Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $6.34 Million in Cott Corp (COT) Stock

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 430,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Cott makes up 4.1% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Cott at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cott in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cott in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cott in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Cott in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Cott in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

Shares of COT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 1,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,649. Cott Corp has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 235.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.81 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cott Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is 342.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cott in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cott in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

