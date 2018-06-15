Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $153,697.00 and $109.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002226 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005657 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

