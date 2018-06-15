Ravi Narula Sells 4,533 Shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA) Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,533 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $55,347.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,255.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 18th, Ravi Narula sold 13,599 shares of Ooma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $163,731.96.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma Inc has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 879,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ooma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

