Rawcoin Trading 40.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Rawcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rawcoin has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. Rawcoin has a total market capitalization of $6,891.00 and $46.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00597657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00233156 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00093209 BTC.

About Rawcoin

Rawcoin is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official website is rawcoin.co.

Rawcoin Coin Trading

Rawcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

