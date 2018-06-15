Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC raised Obsidian Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Obsidian Energy from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Obsidian Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.91.

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$1.48 on Tuesday. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$1.85.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.03). Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of C$116.00 million during the quarter.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

