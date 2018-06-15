Carbon Black (CBLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:CBLK opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Carbon Black has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Carbon Black will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

