Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,483,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,558,000 after purchasing an additional 383,937 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

