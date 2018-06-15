Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RJF. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Raymond James from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.22.

Raymond James opened at $98.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Raymond James by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

