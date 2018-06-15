Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

