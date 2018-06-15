Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Buys 6,665 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 187.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,223,318.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,952,236.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $116,755.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,328 shares of company stock worth $6,681,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon traded down $1.58, reaching $201.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 96,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $159.46 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

