Rcoin (CRYPTO:RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Rcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Rcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rcoin Coin Profile

Rcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token. The official website for Rcoin is www.rcoineu.com.

Rcoin Coin Trading

Rcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

