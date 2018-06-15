Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Re/Max from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Re/Max traded down $0.30, reaching $54.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,052. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $960.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Re/Max had a return on equity of 80.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Re/Max will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Re/Max’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $85,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Contos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $271,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

