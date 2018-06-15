RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.27 Million

Analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) to post $53.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the highest is $54.00 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $48.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $214.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $215.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $225.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $229.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 80.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RE/MAX from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Contos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $271,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 20.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 11.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. 121,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,235. RE/MAX has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

