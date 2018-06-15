Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Insider Sells 28,500 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,043,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RETA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.43. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,099,000 after buying an additional 307,636 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,546 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

