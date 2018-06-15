Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Receives $54.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on RETA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 473.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.07, hitting $34.82, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

