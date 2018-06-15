Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: TRIP) recently:

5/17/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/16/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is witnessing secular growth trends in the online travel space. The company's first-quarter results are driven by strong performance in the non-hotel business, better cost control and favorable foreign currency. The company’s improvement in user growth and engagement can be accredited to growth initiatives like Meta search & Instant Booking; and strong focus on developing its mobile products. Expansion into the international restaurant reservation space, solid fundamentals and boosting hotel bookings from partnerships are likely to help the company to achieve desired results. However, the company's Hotel business is not doing very well. Increasing marketing investments continue to be a concern. Also, Macro headwinds, increasing competition and uncertainty regarding the timeline for recovery of investments remain overhangs. On a 12-month basis, the stock has underperformed the Industry to which it belongs to.”

5/11/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was given a new $49.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/2/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/25/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is witnessing secular growth trends in the online travel space. The company's Hotel business is not doing very well. Also, increasing marketing investments continue to be a concern. However, the company’s improvement in user growth and engagement can be accredited to growth initiatives like Meta search & Instant Booking; and strong focus on developing its mobile products. Expansion into the international restaurant reservation space, solid fundamentals and boosting hotel bookings from partnerships are likely to help the company to achieve desired results. On a 12-month basis, the stock has underperformed the Industry to which it belongs to. Macro headwinds, increasing competition and uncertainty regarding the timeline for recovery of investments remain overhangs.”

4/4/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock traded up $0.83, reaching $51.58, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,867. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock alerts:

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.02 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $35,002.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,906.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 17,655.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 87.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 204.8% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.