Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX: ROG) recently:

6/6/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 192 price target on by analysts at HSBC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 230 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 240 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 201 price target on by analysts at HSBC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 262 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/29/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 290 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 270 price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 215 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/23/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 295 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/22/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 240 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 290 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 237 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 238 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 290 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 295 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 244 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 240 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 236 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 260 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/26/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

4/18/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 240 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 230 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/13/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 285 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2018 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 300 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine traded down CHF 1.20, reaching CHF 219.60, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

