Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Masco (MAS)

Masco (NYSE: MAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/28/2018 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2018 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2018 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2018 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.79 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.45.

4/26/2018 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Masco was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Masco was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Masco was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Masco was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2018 – Masco was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Masco Corp alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 512.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other Masco news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $233,397.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lokeren Mary Ann Van sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $241,821.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,255,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,458 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,794,000 after acquiring an additional 105,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,239 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 218,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.