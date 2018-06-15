Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,404 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $81,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,177 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Red Hat by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $713,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at $55,920,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $2,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,435,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $17,167,724. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Red Hat opened at $175.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Red Hat from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Red Hat to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.76.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

