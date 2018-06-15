Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News articles about Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Red Hat earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the open-source software company an impact score of 46.1712197553104 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Red Hat traded down $0.91, hitting $174.99, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,874,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,539. Red Hat has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Red Hat from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.76.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 39,751 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $6,331,936.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,721,712.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $2,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,435,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,167,724 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

