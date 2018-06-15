Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given a $28.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $28.00 price objective on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Redfin from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.92.

Redfin traded down $0.61, hitting $24.03, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,783,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.80. Redfin has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.15 million. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,783.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $228,523.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,862 shares in the company, valued at $688,856.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,948. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Redfin by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

