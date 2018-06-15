Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CF Industries (CF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries (NYSE:CF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $69,077,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,780,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,773,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 814.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 832,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $22,045,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

CF traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,140. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.11. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $629,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.