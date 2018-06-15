Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $202,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in General Mills by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills traded up $0.92, reaching $45.43, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,354,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,769. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.