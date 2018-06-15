Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SCANA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,559,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter valued at $69,408,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SCANA by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,407,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 630,772 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in SCANA by 19.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in SCANA by 71,338.9% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

SCANA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 2,586,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SCANA Co. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.22.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SCANA Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Williams Capital cut shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

