Redwood Trust (RWT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Redwood Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6023799030829 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 9,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,181. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Redwood Trust’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Several research firms have commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

