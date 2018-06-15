Analyzing Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) & Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) and Athene (NYSE:ATH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reinsurance Group of America and Athene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 1 5 2 0 2.13 Athene 0 4 10 0 2.71

Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus price target of $158.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Athene has a consensus price target of $62.45, indicating a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Athene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athene is more favorable than Reinsurance Group of America.

Risk and Volatility

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athene has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Athene does not pay a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Athene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 14.01% 8.04% 1.17% Athene 16.41% 12.51% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Athene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Athene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $12.52 billion 0.74 $1.82 billion $10.84 13.18 Athene $8.73 billion 1.07 $1.45 billion $5.66 8.22

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Athene. Athene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Athene on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

