Reis Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Reis Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th.

Reis opened at $21.65 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.25 million, a PE ratio of 129.69 and a beta of 0.99. Reis has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Reis had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. equities research analysts forecast that Reis will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reis news, COO William Sander sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reis in a report on Sunday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Reis to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Reis

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

