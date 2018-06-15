Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Director Charles Trimble Beasley Sells 7,000 Shares

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $316.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,030,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,769,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $7,011,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

