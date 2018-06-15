RELX (RENX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

RELX (NYSE:RENX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $27.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RELX an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RENX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded RELX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RELX by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RELX by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 183,051 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RELX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RELX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in RELX by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 197,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX traded up $0.20, reaching $21.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,750. RELX has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.76.

RELX NV, through its interest in RELX Group plc, provides information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

