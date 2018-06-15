Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Renasant worth $55,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Stuart Johnson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $373,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $706,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,763 shares of company stock worth $1,715,014 in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Renasant traded down $0.40, hitting $46.88, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,095. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

