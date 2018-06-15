Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Renasant earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.6645775323111 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Renasant traded down $0.45, hitting $46.83, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 422,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,529. Renasant has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $124.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $706,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,206 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Johnson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $373,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,014. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

