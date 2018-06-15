Renishaw plc (RSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,490 ($46.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,255 ($56.65) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Numis Securities raised shares of Renishaw to an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.89) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($61.24) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 105 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,535 ($73.69). The company had a trading volume of 115,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 3,024 ($40.26) and a one year high of GBX 5,820 ($77.49).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

