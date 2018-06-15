Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.01. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.27 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Rent-A-Center traded down $0.15, reaching $9.49, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,378,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,143. The company has a market cap of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $6,148,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.