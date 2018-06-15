Republic Services (RSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.89

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.89 and last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 67938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Republic Services by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

