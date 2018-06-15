Republic Services (RSG) Position Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 45,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 42,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,419.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,538,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.