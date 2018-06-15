FY2019 EPS Estimates for SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SOUTH32 Ltd/S opened at $14.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.73. SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SOUTH32 Ltd/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

