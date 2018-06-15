Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Marathon Oil traded down $1.13, hitting $19.99, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 22,233,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,426. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In other news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,935.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 128,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 121,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.